Miso Tasty Original Ramen Noodle Kit 204G

2(4)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.72/100g

Product Description

  • Ramen Noodle Kit
  • Need a little help?
  • Check out our "Noodle Hacks" at misotasty.com
  • For more ideas, head over to our YouTube
  • Proudly Supporting
  • Team Margot
  • Ramen noodle bars are found all across Japan, serving up steaming bowls of noodles around the clock. Recreate this classic with our quick & easy ramen and super tasty broth made with our signature miso and golden sesame oil.
  • My Story
  • Bonnie, Founder of Miso Tasty & passionate foodie.
  • "Warm and satisfying, ramen is one of my top comfort foods. Our miso sesame ramen is a tasty twist on the traditional meaty broths found in Japan.
  • For years, miso has been my secret weapon in the kitchen - it adds instant umami flavour and nutrition.
  • My fascination with this ingredient led me on a 3-year quest to source the best miso in Japan, before launching Miso Tasty. Our mission is to make Japanese cooking simple for everyone."
  • Bonnie's Top Toppings
  • Beef & Butternut Squash
  • Salmon, Tofu & Chilli
  • Mushroom & Soft Boiled Egg
  • With toasted sesame & miso
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 204G

Information

Ingredients

Ramen Noodles (70%) (Wheat Flour [with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine], Water, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika), Miso Paste (22%) (Soybean Paste (Soya) [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Water, Corn Starch Syrup, Sweet Cooking Rice Wine, Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil], Alcohol, Salt, Soya Lecithin, Yeast Extract Powder), Sesame Oil (5.6%) (Sesame Seed Oil), Sesame Seed Topping (1.1%) (Sesame Seeds), Garnish (Wakame Seaweed (0.6%), Spring Onion (0.6%))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Miso made in Japan

Preparation and Usage

  • Quick & Easy
  • 1 Cook noodles
  • 2 Make miso broth
  • 3 Add your favourite toppings
  • Miso Easy for 1
  • Double Up for 2
  • 1. Boil noodles for 6 mins until soft.
  • 2. Drain, rinse with cold water & return to pan.
  • 3. In a bowl, mix miso paste & sesame oil until blended. Add 200ml of boiling water and a packet of seaweed garnishes to complete the miso broth.
  • 4. Prepare toppings.
  • 5. Pour miso broth into the pan with noodles and heat up.
  • 6. Pour noodles and broth into bowl, add toppings & finish with toasted sesame seeds.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.
Net Contents

178g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving Half Pack
Energy Kj1473 kJ1313 kJ
Energy Kcal352 kcal314 kcal
Fat 9.6g8.5g
of which saturates 1.9g1.7g
Carbohydrates54.1g48.2g
of which sugar4.4g3.9g
Fibre 3.5g3.1g
Protein 12.4g11.0g
Salt 3.5g3.1g

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless ....

1 stars

Tasteless ....

this is like miso soup with hard noodles in,, real

1 stars

this is like miso soup with hard noodles in,, really nothing like ramen

Perfect! 5*

5 stars

Perfect! 5*

The miso is authentic, the rest is utter garbage.

1 stars

Decided to pick this upon to make a meal with, I was sadly left disappointed and I really couldn't recommend these less, the actual broth is absolutely delicious, but the noodles are completely wrong for ramen like this, you'd be better off buying some miso paste and making some ramen from scratch. Gross.

