Miso Tasty Original Ramen Noodle Kit 204G

Tasteless ....
this is like miso soup with hard noodles in,, real
Perfect! 5*
The miso is authentic, the rest is utter garbage.
Decided to pick this upon to make a meal with, I was sadly left disappointed and I really couldn't recommend these less, the actual broth is absolutely delicious, but the noodles are completely wrong for ramen like this, you'd be better off buying some miso paste and making some ramen from scratch. Gross.