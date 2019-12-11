Sharwoods Japanese Katsu Curry 250G

Bought two packets on special offer but gave the 2
Bought two packets on special offer but gave the 2nd away, this is a bad katsu sauce.
Absolutely vile - do not buy this
Disgusting.
Not the katsu sauce you’re looking for
It wasn’t a bad flavour. Its like a classic mild-ish curry. But it certainly isn’t the Japanese style curry sauce you’d expect if ordering a katsu curry in Japan or any of the chains over here where you’d likely order a katsu from. So if you’re specifically looking to recreate that flavour give this a miss! If you’re just after a mild-ish curry sauce then buy away!
Awful
Awful. Glad I tried before I poured over my dinner 😧
Unfortunately, this is not Japanese curry at all.
Unfortunately, this is not Japanese curry at all. It's from other Asian country somewhere else.
Not vegetarian
Didn't realise it wasn't vegetarian... so never got to try it. I don't know why it isn't veggie as katsu veg are to die for.
A good quick katsu
It's a nice easy Katsu Curry. Quite spicy and fruity. I would have given 5 stars if it was a bit creamier and thicker.. However I would buy again.
Nothing taste like katsu curry!
Taste sour rather than savoury. Totally waste of money!