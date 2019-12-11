By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Japanese Katsu Curry 250G

1.5(8)Write a review
Sharwoods Japanese Katsu Curry 250G
Per 1/2 pouch (125g) portion as sold
  • Energy329kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.91g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • A mild Japanese style curry with coconut, soy sauce and spices.
  • We explored and discovered the diverse cooking styles of Asia and used signature ingredients of the region to give you an authentic and exciting Japanese taste adventure.
  • Just add breaded chicken
  • A tangy curry with coconut, soy sauce and spices
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Low fat and sugar
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion, Tomatoes (9%), Coconut Milk (8%) (Coconut Milk, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Apple Purée, Light Soy Sauce (1.5%) (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sugar), Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Spices (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Salt, Chicken Fat), Desiccated Coconut, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Cook 2 breaded Chicken Fillets as per on pack instructions.
  • 2. Simmer the sauce gently on the hob for 4-5 minutes or cut open pouch where indicated, stand upright and microwave on full power for 2 1/2 minutes (800W).
  • Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
  • Please ensure all food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 2
  • Serve with Sharwood's Poppadoms
  • Why not try with breaded fish

Number of uses

This pouch contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.



  
  
  
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g as sold Per 1/2 pouch (125g) portion
Energy (kJ)263kJ329kJ
Energy (kcal)63kcal79kcal
Fat 2.9g3.6g
of which Saturates 1.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate 7.7g9.6g
of which Sugars 3.7g4.6g
Fibre 0.8g1.0g
Protein 1.1g1.4g
Salt 0.73g0.91g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pouch contains 2 portions--

8 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought two packets on special offer but gave the 2

1 stars

Bought two packets on special offer but gave the 2nd away, this is a bad katsu sauce.

Absolutely vile - do not buy this

1 stars

Disgusting.

Not the katsu sauce you’re looking for

1 stars

It wasn’t a bad flavour. Its like a classic mild-ish curry. But it certainly isn’t the Japanese style curry sauce you’d expect if ordering a katsu curry in Japan or any of the chains over here where you’d likely order a katsu from. So if you’re specifically looking to recreate that flavour give this a miss! If you’re just after a mild-ish curry sauce then buy away!

Awful

1 stars

Awful. Glad I tried before I poured over my dinner 😧

Unfortunately, this is not Japanese curry at all.

1 stars

Unfortunately, this is not Japanese curry at all. It's from other Asian country somewhere else.

Not vegetarian

1 stars

Didn't realise it wasn't vegetarian... so never got to try it. I don't know why it isn't veggie as katsu veg are to die for.

A good quick katsu

4 stars

It's a nice easy Katsu Curry. Quite spicy and fruity. I would have given 5 stars if it was a bit creamier and thicker.. However I would buy again.

Nothing taste like katsu curry!

1 stars

Taste sour rather than savoury. Totally waste of money!

