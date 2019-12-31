By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Malaysian Yellow Curry 250G

Sharwoods Malaysian Yellow Curry 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 pouch (125g) portion as sold
  • Energy565kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.93g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • A mild curry with coconut, ginger and lemongrass.
  • We explored and discovered the diverse cooking styles of Asia and used signature ingredients of the region to give you an authentic and exciting Malaysian taste adventure.
  • Just add chicken
  • Chili rating - 1
  • A mild coconut curry with the delicate balance of lemongrass and ginger
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Creamed Coconut (8%) (contains Sulphites), Tomatoes (7%), Ginger Purée (6%), Coconut Milk (4%) (Coconut Milk, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Lemongrass (1.5%), Sugar, Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Salt, Concentrate Lime Juice (contains Sulphites), Fish Paste (Fish Sauce (Water, Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Ground Bay), Coriander, Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard, Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Dice 2 chicken breasts (300g) and gently fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes until browned.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • Please ensure all food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving
  • Serves 2
  • Serve with Sharwood's Fine Egg Noodles and Sharwood's Moreish Prawn Crackers
  • Why not try with Prawns

Number of uses

This pouch contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390. (ROI 1800 93 2814).
  • Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldas sold Per 1/2 pouch (125g) portion
Energy (kJ)452kJ565kJ
Energy (kcal)109kcal136kcal
Fat 8.3g10.4g
of which Saturates 5.4g6.8g
Carbohydrate 6.9g8.6g
of which Sugars 2.3g2.9g
Fibre 1.3g1.6g
Protein 1.0g1.3g
Salt 0.74g0.93g
This pouch contains 2 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

