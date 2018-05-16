By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Japanese-Style Katsu Curry 100G

Yutaka Japanese-Style Katsu Curry 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Katsu Curry Sauce Block.
  • Check our website for more recipe ideas!
  • See our website for how to make katsu curry
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Based on a classic Japanese recipe
  • Using an original Japanese curry spice mix!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil, Coconut Oil), Wheat Flour, Salt, Curry Spice Mix (9.5%) (Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cumin, Cardamom, Chilli, Cloves, Cinnamon), Sugar, Corn Starch, Colour [E150a], Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers [E621, E627], Acidity Regulator [E296], Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container for freshness.

Produce of

Product of China

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper *serving portion
Energy 2259kJ/452kJ/
-540kcal108kcal
Fat 37g7.4g
of which saturates 18g3.6g
Carbohydrate 45g9g
of which sugars 10g2g
Protein 7g1.4g
Salt 9.55g1.9g
* 1/5 pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

