Yutaka Japanese-Style Katsu Curry 100G

Product Description
- Katsu Curry Sauce Block.
- Chilli rating - 2
- Based on a classic Japanese recipe
- Using an original Japanese curry spice mix!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil, Coconut Oil), Wheat Flour, Salt, Curry Spice Mix (9.5%) (Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cumin, Cardamom, Chilli, Cloves, Cinnamon), Sugar, Corn Starch, Colour [E150a], Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers [E621, E627], Acidity Regulator [E296], Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container for freshness.
Produce of
Product of China
Number of uses
5 Servings
Name and address
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per *serving portion
|Energy
|2259kJ/
|452kJ/
|-
|540kcal
|108kcal
|Fat
|37g
|7.4g
|of which saturates
|18g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|9g
|of which sugars
|10g
|2g
|Protein
|7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|9.55g
|1.9g
|* 1/5 pack
|-
|-
