Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce Gluten Free 150Ml

Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce Gluten Free 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Tamari Soy Sauce
  • See Yutaka's full range of products at www.yutaka.london
  • Fermented for minimum of 8 months in Japan.
  • Organic
  • Naturally fermented for 8 months
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Soybeans* (45%), Water, Sea Salt, Alcohol, *Organically produced

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

Produce of

Product of Japan using soybeans from USA/Canada, bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Start Your Japanese Adventure
  • To make Teriyaki sauce, mix:
  • 2 tbsp Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce
  • 2 tbsp Yutaka Mirin
  • 1 tbsp Yutaka Cooking Sake
  • 1 tsp sugar

Name and address

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,

Return to

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 289kJ/69kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates6.1g
of which sugars 0.4g
Protein 11g
Salt 16.7g

