Yutaka Kimchi 100% Natural 215G

Yutaka Kimchi 100% Natural 215G
Product Description

  • Fermented Cabbage
  • Discover recipe inspiration at www.yutaka.london
  • Start Your Japanese Adventure
  • Kimchi is the most famous of Korean dishes, enjoyed all over the world for its distinctive flavour. Made with fermented cabbage, radish, garlic and red chilli, it's perfect as a side dish with rice, or mixed into stews, pancakes or stir-fries.
  • Traditional Korean side dish, also great in stir fries and stews
  • 100% natural
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage (79%), Water, Radish, Garlic, Onion, Red Chilli Pepper Powder, Salt, Carrot, Ginger

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Product of South Korea

Name and address

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,

Return to

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.
  • www.yutaka.london

Drained weight

180g

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 55kJ/13kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates1.3g
of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre 3.2g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.6g

