Yutaka Kimchi 100% Natural 215G

Product Description
- Fermented Cabbage
- Kimchi is the most famous of Korean dishes, enjoyed all over the world for its distinctive flavour. Made with fermented cabbage, radish, garlic and red chilli, it's perfect as a side dish with rice, or mixed into stews, pancakes or stir-fries.
- Traditional Korean side dish, also great in stir fries and stews
- 100% natural
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 215g
Information
Ingredients
Cabbage (79%), Water, Radish, Garlic, Onion, Red Chilli Pepper Powder, Salt, Carrot, Ginger
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Product of South Korea
Name and address
- GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
- IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
Return to
- IE: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- www.yutaka.london
Drained weight
180g
Net Contents
215g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|55kJ/13kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
