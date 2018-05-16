Blue Dragon Ramen Noodle Kit 201G

Product Description
- Japanese style ramen with individual sachets of wheat noodles, soy sauce and chicken soup base, and dried vegetables.
- Create a hearty bowl of Ramen with our soy infused chicken broth, springy noodles and a sesame seed & spring onion topping.
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- A hero Japanese cuisine, Ramen is a hearty bowl of soy infused broth, noodles & meat, commonly topped with a boiled egg & herbs.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 201g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (49.8%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonated)], Soup Base (49.8%) [Water, Soy Sauce (4%) [Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Chicken Oil, Salt, Chicken Powder (2%), Sesame Oil, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Pepper Powder, Potato Starch, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings (Soy), Gelatine (Sulphites), Stabilizer (Xanthan Gum, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Alpha-Tocopherol)], Dried Vegetables (0.4%) [Sesame Seeds (0.2%), Dried Spring Onion Flakes (0.2%)]
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Packed in Thailand with components from Thailand and China
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We love to personalise our Ramen with these handy tips:
- Add some finely chopped red chillies for an added flavour kick.
- Try the dish with pork belly instead of chicken.
- Instead of coriander use pea shoots or fresh parsley.
- Use other vegetables like peppers and tender stem broccoli.
Number of uses
Average serving size 550g; Average servings per pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
Net Contents
201g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Values* Per 100 g
|Average Values* Per Serving
|Energy
|214kJ/51kcal
|1180kJ/280kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|45g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|3.5g
|Protein
|2.0g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.62g
|*When prepared according to the provided instructions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
