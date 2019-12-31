Blue Dragon Pho Noodle Kit 208G
Offer
Product Description
- Vietnamese style noodles with individual sachets of rice noodles, spiced soup base, and seasoning.
- Create a delicious, aromatic bowl of Pho with our gently spiced soup stock, rice noodles & fragrant herbs and spices.
- Pho (pronounced 'fuh') is the national dish of Vietnam & is an aromatic bowl of gently spiced stock, rice noodles & meat, served with fresh herbs.
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 208g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles (60%) [Rice, Tapioca Starch], Soup Base (38.5%) [Water, Maltodextrin, Fish Sauce (3.8%) [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Water, Sugar], Coriander (1.7%), Soy Sauce [Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt], Garlic Powder, Pepper Powder (0.2%), Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Five Spices Powder (0.05%), Yeast Extract, Acid (Acetic Acid), Stabilizer (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)], Seasoning (1.5%) [Star Anise, Dried Red Chilli, Dried Sweet Basil, Dried Coriander Flakes]
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We love to personalise our Pho with these handy tips:
- Add some finely chopped red chillies to dress the soup before serving.
- Use a handful of Thai basil or cilantro instead of coriander.
- Add a teaspoon of Blue Dragon soy or fish sauce to finish with a balanced flavour.
- Drizzle with Sriracha for an added flavour kick.
- Get your wok smoking hot and add a splash of oil. Fry your meat until cooked and set aside.
- Mix Pho soup paste with 450ml water, bring to the boil, add rice noodles and simmer for around 4 minutes until tender
- Pour into the bowls along with meat, dry herbs and spices from the pouch and other toppings such as beansprouts and a wedge of lime.
- For an authentic Vietnamese Pho we use...
- Serves 2
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 300g chicken, sliced
- Blue Dragon Vietnamese Pho Noodle Kit
- A handful of beansprouts
- A handful of fresh coriander and spring onion
- 1/2 lime, cut into wedges
- Enjoy!!
Number of uses
Average Serving Size 390g; Average Servings per Pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
208g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Values* Per 100 g
|Average Values* Per Serving
|Energy
|281kJ/66kcal
|1118kJ/264kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|56g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.6g
|Protein
|1.4g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.65g
|2.5g
|*when prepared according to the provided instructions
|-
|-
