Nightingale Peppers 600G

2(9)Write a review
image 1 of Nightingale Peppers 600G
£ 1.02
£0.17/100g
One typical pepper
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed peppers.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Pepper

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Canary Islands, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Senegal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical pepper
Energy97kJ / 23kcal97kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.8g3.8g
Sugars3.7g3.7g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein0.8g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C122mg (153%NRV)122mg (153%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

They’re all green ones!!

2 stars

Ordered these two weeks running and got green peppers only - one of which was turning yellow but not more green actually. Don’t let the photo fool you!!

try these

5 stars

excellent product and brand

Not upto standard

1 stars

when delivered this item appeared OK but a few hours later opening the pack to use in a meal we find two of the peppers were pockmarked in black one was mouldy and a four somewhat shrivelled

More reds please

3 stars

2 reds a yellow and 3 green. Boooooooo The picture needs updating!

Less plastic

3 stars

Great idea but shame about the plastic. How about a biodegradable paper bag?

Poor quality

1 stars

Poor quality peppers. The image shows a mix of yellow, red and green in equal quantities. My pack had four green and two red but no yellow which is the type I wanted.

Terrible quality , will not buy again most of the

1 stars

Terrible quality , will not buy again most of the peppers were wilting not fresh at all

POOR QUALITY ACTUALLY HAD MOLD ON

1 stars

Ordered these for home delivery, they had mould growing on and were rotten, very disappointed that the pickers are not thorough enough.

No yellow!

1 stars

Picture shows a mix of yellow green and red peppers but every time i order, there is only red and green. Not what i want.

