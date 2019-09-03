Nightingale Peppers 600G

They’re all green ones!!
Ordered these two weeks running and got green peppers only - one of which was turning yellow but not more green actually. Don’t let the photo fool you!!
try these
excellent product and brand
Not upto standard
when delivered this item appeared OK but a few hours later opening the pack to use in a meal we find two of the peppers were pockmarked in black one was mouldy and a four somewhat shrivelled
More reds please
2 reds a yellow and 3 green. Boooooooo The picture needs updating!
Less plastic
Great idea but shame about the plastic. How about a biodegradable paper bag?
Poor quality
Poor quality peppers. The image shows a mix of yellow, red and green in equal quantities. My pack had four green and two red but no yellow which is the type I wanted.
Terrible quality , will not buy again most of the peppers were wilting not fresh at all
POOR QUALITY ACTUALLY HAD MOLD ON
Ordered these for home delivery, they had mould growing on and were rotten, very disappointed that the pickers are not thorough enough.
No yellow!
Picture shows a mix of yellow green and red peppers but every time i order, there is only red and green. Not what i want.