Ms Mollys Ginger Nut Biscuits 300G

4.8(24)Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£ 0.25
£0.08/100g

One biscuit
  • Energy191kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1913kJ / 455kcal

Product Description

  • Ginger nut biscuits.
  • Ms Molly's ginger nuts Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies. It's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Semolina (Wheat), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ginger Powder, Molasses, Salt, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne biscuit (10g)
Energy1913kJ / 455kcal191kJ / 45kcal
Fat15.6g1.6g
Saturates7.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate71.6g7.2g
Sugars26.8g2.7g
Fibre2.2g0.2g
Protein5.9g0.6g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ninja ginger

5 stars

Great crunchy bite and you can taste the ginger in them. Brilliant with a cuppa

Easy to eat a lot of these.

5 stars

Best ginger biscuits ever. Total bargain at the price.

Very good quality at an excellent price.

5 stars

As good as any more expensive brand. Very crunchy but not too hard so that it does not splinter everywhere. Nice fresh ginger flavour.

Delicious!

5 stars

My favourite biscuit! Nice strong flavour and not so hard that it breaks your teeth. Lovely to dunk in evaporated milk.

Ginger heaven

5 stars

These are very tasty and moreish, was buying one a week but now two a week whilst trying to cut down on the sugar but not working to good as they are eaten in secret late at night!😋

Really great biscuits. Delicious crushed and added

5 stars

Really great biscuits. Delicious crushed and added to melted butter and used as a base for lemon meringue pie.

Value for Money

5 stars

Excellent value for money, preferred over more expensive varieties.

Lemony

5 stars

These biscuits are lovely, you can certainly taste the ginger but you also get a hint of lemon too. I like them crisp as well as soft (when I have left them out overnight!) Very good value.

my favourite

5 stars

Love to dunk them and my grandchildren share with me

Would not buy again

3 stars

I prefer the brand this is price matched against which have a stronger ginger flavour

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

