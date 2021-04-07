Ms Mollys Ginger Nut Biscuits 300G

Ninja ginger
Great crunchy bite and you can taste the ginger in them. Brilliant with a cuppa
Easy to eat a lot of these.
Best ginger biscuits ever. Total bargain at the price.
Very good quality at an excellent price.
As good as any more expensive brand. Very crunchy but not too hard so that it does not splinter everywhere. Nice fresh ginger flavour.
Delicious!
My favourite biscuit! Nice strong flavour and not so hard that it breaks your teeth. Lovely to dunk in evaporated milk.
Ginger heaven
These are very tasty and moreish, was buying one a week but now two a week whilst trying to cut down on the sugar but not working to good as they are eaten in secret late at night!😋
Really great biscuits. Delicious crushed and added to melted butter and used as a base for lemon meringue pie.
Value for Money
Excellent value for money, preferred over more expensive varieties.
Lemony
These biscuits are lovely, you can certainly taste the ginger but you also get a hint of lemon too. I like them crisp as well as soft (when I have left them out overnight!) Very good value.
my favourite
Love to dunk them and my grandchildren share with me
Would not buy again
I prefer the brand this is price matched against which have a stronger ginger flavour