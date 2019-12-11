By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Naked Noodle Thai Green Curry Big Eat 104G

5(2)Write a review
Naked Noodle Thai Green Curry Big Eat 104G
£ 1.00
£9.62/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Mild Curry Sauce with Coconut Milk and Lemongrass.
  • A Thai giant in reputation and in size!
  • Smooth rich coconut milk adds a delicious creaminess lifted by lively fragrant coriander and ginger. All held together with base-notes of garlic for depth
  • Tastefully Naked
  • Egg noodles in a creamy coconut and lemongrass sauce
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Source of protein (as consumed)
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 104g
  • Source of protein
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles (72%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Potato Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Coconut Milk Powder (2.9%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Salt, Dried Spinach, Dried Red Pepper, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cumin, Ground Ginger, Dried Coriander, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Curcumin), Natural Lemongrass Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 330ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Recycling info

Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

104g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per pot (434g) (as consumed)
Energy 367kJ (87kcal)1595kJ (377kcal)
Fat 1.5g6.4g
of which saturates 0.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate 15.2g66.0g
of which sugars 1.4g6.2g
Fibre 0.6g2.5g
Protein 3.0g13.0g
Salt 0.70g3.04g
This pot provides 1 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

WOW

5 stars

Great lunch! Cheap and tasty! Will be having again!

Very tasty and filling.

5 stars

I've tried all the naked noodle flavours and this by far my favourite. Very tasty, filling and super cheap snack.

Helpful little swaps

Batchelors Beanfeast Bolognese 120G

£ 1.00
£8.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here