Tesco Easy Entertaining 50 Piece Large Sushi Platter 1235g

Tastes as good as it looks
Ordered for a birthday party. Beautifully arranged platter and everybody enjoyed eating it. Great combination of flavours and much tastier than the usual supermarket lunch sushi. I will definitely order it again.
Good quality. Very fresh and extremely tasty. I’d definitely order this again. It looked lovely too.
Good value for large party
Bought this for my 70th birthday party, lovely and fresh, good selection everyone enjoyed thee for large party. The tray it came in is great for putting on table
Worst Sushi Ever
This was probably the worst sushi I have ever had. Some of it was okay but much of it was rolled in a spice powder which was incredibly off putting and totally out of the flavour palate for sushi. If I hadnt paid so much for it I would have thrown it away. I will never order this again.