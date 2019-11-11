By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 50 Piece Large Sushi Platter 1235g

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining 50 Piece Large Sushi Platter 1235g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 18.00
£1.46/100g

1/11 of a pack
  • Energy726kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 649kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • 7 Smoked salmon nigiri. 9 Smoked salmon and low fat soft cheese mini California rolls with a black sesame seed coating. 9 Tuna teriyaki and cucumber mini California rolls with a white sesame seed coating. 9 Edamame, ginger and chilli and pepper mini California rolls with a shichimi and sesame seed coating. 9 Katsu breaded chicken breast and spinach mini California rolls with a black sesame seed coating. 7 King prawn nigiri. 4 Bottles of soy sauce. 4 Pickled ginger sachets. 4 Wasabi sachets,
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A large selection of California rolls and nigiri pieces with smoked salmon, king prawn, tuna, breaded chicken breast and vegetables. Includes soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Easy entertaining - fabulous food made to order
  • Pack size: 1235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (6%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (3%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cucumber, Pepper, Edamame Soya Bean, Tuna (Fish), Chicken Breast, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol], Pickled Ginger Sachet [Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt], Wasabi Sachet [Horseradish, Wasabi], Wheat Flour, Black Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Nori Seaweed, Spinach, Palm Oil, Salt, White Sesame Seeds, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Coconut Extract, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Honey, Red Chilli Purée, Rice Wine, Soya Bean, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lemongrass, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Cane Molasses, Wheat Gluten, Chicken Extract, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Sugar, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Orange Peel, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Turmeric, Concentrated Orange Juice, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Paprika, Sea Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Yeast, Dextrose, Chilli Flakes, Star Anise, Dried Garlic, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines:
  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

Contains Approx. 11 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Base. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

1.23kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/11 of a pack (112g)
Energy649kJ / 154kcal726kJ / 172kcal
Fat2.8g3.1g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate26.0g29.1g
Sugars5.9g6.6g
Fibre0.9g1.0g
Protein5.7g6.4g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes as good as it looks

5 stars

Ordered for a birthday party. Beautifully arranged platter and everybody enjoyed eating it. Great combination of flavours and much tastier than the usual supermarket lunch sushi. I will definitely order it again.

Good quality. Very fresh and extremely tasty. I’d

5 stars

Good quality. Very fresh and extremely tasty. I’d definitely order this again. It looked lovely too.

Good value for large party

5 stars

Bought this for my 70th birthday party, lovely and fresh, good selection everyone enjoyed thee for large party. The tray it came in is great for putting on table

Worst Sushi Ever

1 stars

This was probably the worst sushi I have ever had. Some of it was okay but much of it was rolled in a spice powder which was incredibly off putting and totally out of the flavour palate for sushi. If I hadnt paid so much for it I would have thrown it away. I will never order this again.

