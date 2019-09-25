Up&Go Energize Protein Shake Honeycomb Flav500ml

It was delivered and it was all sticky and absolut
It was delivered and it was all sticky and absolutely stunk couldn’t even drink it I was disappointed with this item
Whole Milk, Milk Protein Concentrate, Water, Milk Protein Isolate, Wholegrain Oat Flour (3%), Chicory Dietary Fibre, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Sodium Polyphosphate, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Colour: Burnt Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin & Mineral Blend: Potassium Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Vitamin A Acetate, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Thiamin
Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.
This bottle contains one portion
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|% NRV / 100ml*
|Energy
|249kJ
|1246kJ
|-
|63kcal
|314kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|7.3g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|23.5g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|9.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|33.4g
|Salt
|0.25g
|1.25g
|Potassium
|198mg
|800mg
|10%
|Vitamin A
|51µg
|6%
|Niacin
|1mg
|6%
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg
|8%
|Vitamin B6
|0.2mg
|14%
|Vitamin B1
|0.11mg
|10%
|Vitamin B2
|0.17mg
|12%
|Folic Acid
|20µg
|10%
|Vitamin C
|4mg
|5%
|Calcium
|261mg
|33%
|Phosphorus
|56mg
|8%
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
