Up And Go Energize Chocolate Protein Drink 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Up And Go Energize Chocolate Protein Drink 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Breakfast Shake Energize Chocolate Flavoured Drink
  • The nutritious chocolate flavour breakfast drink made with sweeteners and contains naturally occurring sugars. High in protein, high in fibre, high in calcium, low in fat and made with wholegrain oats. Fortified with vitamins and minerals.
  • Outlast morning with slow release energy
  • 33g protein
  • Wholegrain oats
  • High protein & fibre
  • 10 essential vitamins & minerals
  • Low in fat
  • High in calcium
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • High in protein & fibre
  • High in calcium
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Whole Milk, Milk Protein Isolate, Wholegrain Oat Flour (3%), Chicory Dietary Fibre, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Sodium Polyphosphate, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin & Mineral Blend: Potassium Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Vitamin A Acetate, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well
  • Drink chilled.

Number of uses

This bottle contains one portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 60-66 Saffron Hill,
  • London,
  • EC1N 8QX.

Return to

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 60-66 Saffron Hill,
  • London,
  • EC1N 8QX.
  • 0203 642 3410
  • hello@upandgo.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml% NRV / 100ml*
Energy 248kJ1239kJ
-63kcal313kcal
Fat 1.5g7.3g
of which saturates 0.7g3.7g
Carbohydrate 4.7g23.5g
of which sugars 2.7g13.6g
Fibre 1.9g9.5g
Protein 6.7g33.4g
Salt 0.25g1.25g
Potassium 194mg1225mg10%
Vitamin A 51µg6%
Niacin 1mg6%
Vitamin B12 0.2µg8%
Vitamin B6 0.2mg14%
Vitamin B1 0.11mg10%
Vitamin B2 0.17mg12%
Folic Acid 20µg10%
Vitamin C 4mg5%
Calcium 243mg30%
Phosphorus 52mg7%
*Reference Intake---

