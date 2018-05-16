Up And Go Energize Chocolate Protein Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Breakfast Shake Energize Chocolate Flavoured Drink
- The nutritious chocolate flavour breakfast drink made with sweeteners and contains naturally occurring sugars. High in protein, high in fibre, high in calcium, low in fat and made with wholegrain oats. Fortified with vitamins and minerals.
- Outlast morning with slow release energy
- 33g protein
- Wholegrain oats
- High protein & fibre
- 10 essential vitamins & minerals
- Low in fat
- High in calcium
- No added sugar
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 500ml
- High in protein & fibre
- High in calcium
- Low in fat
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Whole Milk, Milk Protein Isolate, Wholegrain Oat Flour (3%), Chicory Dietary Fibre, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Sodium Polyphosphate, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin & Mineral Blend: Potassium Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Vitamin A Acetate, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
- Drink chilled.
Number of uses
This bottle contains one portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Life Health Foods UK,
- 60-66 Saffron Hill,
- London,
- EC1N 8QX.
Return to
- Life Health Foods UK,
- 60-66 Saffron Hill,
- London,
- EC1N 8QX.
- 0203 642 3410
- hello@upandgo.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|% NRV / 100ml*
|Energy
|248kJ
|1239kJ
|-
|63kcal
|313kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|7.3g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|23.5g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|13.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|9.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|33.4g
|Salt
|0.25g
|1.25g
|Potassium
|194mg
|1225mg
|10%
|Vitamin A
|51µg
|6%
|Niacin
|1mg
|6%
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg
|8%
|Vitamin B6
|0.2mg
|14%
|Vitamin B1
|0.11mg
|10%
|Vitamin B2
|0.17mg
|12%
|Folic Acid
|20µg
|10%
|Vitamin C
|4mg
|5%
|Calcium
|243mg
|30%
|Phosphorus
|52mg
|7%
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019