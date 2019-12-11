Naked Noodle Panang Fiery Chicken Noodle Pot 104G

Hot and spicy but nothing like Panang
The pot is labelled 'THE BIG ONE' and the pot is indeed big. The dried contents are, however, only about 40% of the volume of the pot. The 'fill level' is halfway up the pot, approx 330ml. I sure felt safe from spilling any of it. The noodles are very short, so easy enough to eat with a spoon. The sauce is indeed very fiery, almost unpleasantly so. Any hint of Panang flavour is just about wiped out. Not very nice to eat at all.
Probably the most disgusting thing I've ever eaten
I'll eat almost anything, and I love (the original) Pot Noodles. And after 8 pints of lager you can remove the word "almost" from that first clause. At least, that's what I thought until I tried one of these Naked Noddle BigOne pots, "Fiery Chicken Panang" flavour, after I'd watched the Champions league final on the ale. Absolutely hideously disgusting - even I could only manage about a third of it, & I was hammered! Pure unadulterated binfood! I put it out for the crows & pigeons this morning, and even they won't eat it, haha! Plus they sell them in a giant pot, but the contents after preparation don't even fill half way up! Avoid, avoid, avoid!!