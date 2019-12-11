By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Noodle Panang Fiery Chicken Noodle Pot 104G

£ 1.00
£9.62/kg

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Hot and Spicy Chicken Panang Flavour Sauce with Dried Red and Green Peppers.
  • An even bigger fiery Thai classic!
  • Bursts of cayenne pepper and scattering of cardamom spices and heat, lifted by lively, fragrant coriander. All held together with smooth rich coconut flavours
  • Tastefully Naked
  • Egg noodles in a hot and spicy panang flavour sauce
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Source of protein (as consumed)
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 104g
  • Source of protein
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles (72%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Celery), Onion Powder, Ground Spices (Cayenne, Ginger, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamon), Garlic Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Green Pepper, Dried Chicken (0.4%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper, Colour (Curcumin), Coconut Milk Powder, Natural Lemongrass Flavouring, Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 330ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
  • SAFETY: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

104g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per pot (434g) (as consumed)
Energy 355kJ (84kcal)1540kJ (364kcal)
Fat 0.8g3.5g
of which saturates 0.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate 16.0g69.1g
of which sugars 1.2g5.0g
Fibre 0.7g3.0g
Protein 2.9g12.5g
Salt 0.58g2.50g
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details SAFETY: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.

Hot and spicy but nothing like Panang

1 stars

The pot is labelled 'THE BIG ONE' and the pot is indeed big. The dried contents are, however, only about 40% of the volume of the pot. The 'fill level' is halfway up the pot, approx 330ml. I sure felt safe from spilling any of it. The noodles are very short, so easy enough to eat with a spoon. The sauce is indeed very fiery, almost unpleasantly so. Any hint of Panang flavour is just about wiped out. Not very nice to eat at all.

Probably the most disgusting thing I've ever eaten

1 stars

I'll eat almost anything, and I love (the original) Pot Noodles. And after 8 pints of lager you can remove the word "almost" from that first clause. At least, that's what I thought until I tried one of these Naked Noddle BigOne pots, "Fiery Chicken Panang" flavour, after I'd watched the Champions league final on the ale. Absolutely hideously disgusting - even I could only manage about a third of it, & I was hammered! Pure unadulterated binfood! I put it out for the crows & pigeons this morning, and even they won't eat it, haha! Plus they sell them in a giant pot, but the contents after preparation don't even fill half way up! Avoid, avoid, avoid!!

