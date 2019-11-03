By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co. Sweetners 850S

4.5(9)Write a review
Stockwell & Co. Sweetners 850S
£ 0.98
£0.00/each
One tablet
  • Energy<1kJ <1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • 850 Cyclamate and saccharin-based table-top sweetener tablets.
  • Calorie free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Calorie free

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweeteners (Sodium Cyclamate, Sodium Saccharin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 850 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

850 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablet (65mg)
Energy120kJ / 28kcal<1kJ / <1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt34.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good value for money.

5 stars

Very good value for money.

Exceptional

5 stars

good quality, couldn't live without it

Not the best

2 stars

Had to change to this brand as Tesco stopped selling their own brand or for some reason which were fantastic. I have been using Tesco brand for over 2 years and have used sweetners all my adult life. The Stockwell brand have just been introduced and there is a bitter taste and after taste whereas the discontiued tesco brand was the nearest I've ever had to tasting like sugar. WHY DO YOU DO THIS TESCO??? Every time you get a fantastic product, you change it and is no longer available.

Best Sweetners

5 stars

Best sweetners no after taste a bargain price you must try I use 2 as I used to have 1 sugar I use it in custards cereals and rice

Good sweeteners however, on a regular basis it is

4 stars

Good sweeteners however, on a regular basis it is very difficult to get them out of the container

use anywhere you use sugar give it a couple of d

5 stars

use anywhere you use sugar give it a couple of days to get used to it and you cant tell it from sugar

Good but unavailable

5 stars

Very good, but for some reason they dont have it. Which is sad, and somewhat incompetent from tesco. I thought they have something that sells so good.

The best ever I have tasted in over 30 years

5 stars

These sweeteners are the best ever. Much better than all the others. I have to watch my sugar intake and these really help me to do that. When will they be available, please email me when I can order them online. Thank you

great alternative

5 stars

It is just like the Tesco everyday sweetner we used to get but can't get now.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco 80 Teabags 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here