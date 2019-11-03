Stockwell & Co. Sweetners 850S

Very good value for money.
Exceptional
good quality, couldn't live without it
Not the best
Had to change to this brand as Tesco stopped selling their own brand or for some reason which were fantastic. I have been using Tesco brand for over 2 years and have used sweetners all my adult life. The Stockwell brand have just been introduced and there is a bitter taste and after taste whereas the discontiued tesco brand was the nearest I've ever had to tasting like sugar. WHY DO YOU DO THIS TESCO??? Every time you get a fantastic product, you change it and is no longer available.
Best Sweetners
Best sweetners no after taste a bargain price you must try I use 2 as I used to have 1 sugar I use it in custards cereals and rice
Good sweeteners however, on a regular basis it is
use anywhere you use sugar give it a couple of d
Good but unavailable
Very good, but for some reason they dont have it. Which is sad, and somewhat incompetent from tesco. I thought they have something that sells so good.
The best ever I have tasted in over 30 years
These sweeteners are the best ever. Much better than all the others. I have to watch my sugar intake and these really help me to do that. When will they be available, please email me when I can order them online. Thank you
great alternative
It is just like the Tesco everyday sweetner we used to get but can't get now.