Walkers Sensations Streetmix Mexico Mix 115G

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy649 kJ 155 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 649kJ

Product Description

  • Mix of Vegetables, Coated Peanuts, Rice Snacks and Tortilla Sticks with Mexican inspired flavour
  • - Excite your senses with a delicious snack that combines flavours, aromas and textures inspired by the world-famous street food of Mexico City
  • - Sensations Mexico City Streetmix contain tortilla sticks, Mexican style nuts, roasted salted beans and chilli crackers
  • - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice as the perfect aperitif
  • - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Streetmix Inspired by Bangkok
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Tortilla sticks, Mexican style nuts, roasted & salted beans, chili crackers
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

Corn (24%), Broad Beans (12%), Peanuts (11%), Rice, Sunflower Oil [with Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Sugar, Starch (contains Wheat), Salt, Mexican Flavour [Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid)], Soy Sauce (contains Wheat), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Annatto), Potassium Chloride, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Turmeric Extract, Capsicum Extract, Liquorice Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain: other types of Nuts, Milk, Sulphites, Mustard Celery

Storage

Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within seven days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Warnings

  • REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to: Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/ Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm.

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 649kJ2163kJ
-155kcal (8%*)518kcal
Fat 8.5g (12%*)28.3g
of which Saturates 1.0g (5%*)3.4g
Carbohydrate 15.5g51.7g
of which Sugars 1.7g (2%*)5.8g
Fibre 1.8g6.0g
Protein 3.3g11.0g
Salt 0.48g (8%*)1.59g
This pack contains 3-4 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Nice but expensive for the amount you get

4 stars

Yes but expensive

