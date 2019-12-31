Fibre One Peanut Butter Popcorn Bars 4 X 21G

- Energy373 kJ 90 kcal4%
Product Description
- Popcorn bar with roasted peanuts and whole grain rolled oats dipped in peanut butter flavoured coating.
- Fibre One 90 Calorie Peanut Butter Popcorn bars are an irresistibly satisfying combination of fluffy popcorn and crunchy peanuts, dipped in a scrumptious peanut butter coating. Packed with delicious ingredients, our bars are the perfect mid-morning treat or afternoon pit stop. High in fibre**, they're a guilt-free indulgence that is sure to hit the spot when that sweet craving strikes!
- **Fibre One 90 Calorie Popcorn contains at least 30% more fibre than average UK Cereal Bars, October 2017
- Deliciously satisfying taste
- 90 calories
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 84g
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Peanuts (13%), Fructose, Popcorn (9%) (Corn, Sunflower Oil), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (8%), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rice Flour, Peanut Butter (2.5%) (Peanuts, Salt), Whey Solids (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Glycerol, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Honey
Allergy Information
- May contain Sunflower Seeds and other Tree Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water
Number of uses
Contains 4 portions
Warnings
- Please be careful as occasionally an un-popped kernel may end up in the bar.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- The Fibre One™ Promise:
- We promise delicious taste, higher fibre and convenience. Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 0800 0304 753 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x bar (21g)
|%* (21g)
|Energy
|1776kJ
|373kJ
|4%
|-
|427kcal
|90kcal
|Fat
|20.3g
|4.3g
|6%
|of which saturates
|8.3g
|1.7g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|41.4g
|8.7g
|3%
|of which sugars
|19.9g
|4.2g
|5%
|Fibre
|23.9g
|5.0g
|-
|Protein
|7.6g
|1.6g
|3%
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.13g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Please be careful as occasionally an un-popped kernel may end up in the bar.
