Gosh Beetroot Falafel With Red Pepper 300G

Really tasty with a mild kick of chilli. I eat cold and hot as a snack but would be perfect with a salad meal.
Beetroot (31%), Chickpeas (31%), Red Pepper, Potato Flake, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Salt, Chilli Flakes
Keep me in the fridgeAfter opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up.
Remove all packaging.
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile).
Guidelines only - all appliances are different.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafels on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 14-16 minutes
Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafels on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 5-8 minutes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (4x22g falafels)
|Energy kJ
|711kJ
|625kJ
|Energy kcal
|170kcal
|150kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|22.1g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|5.7g
|Protein
|5.4g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.75g
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
