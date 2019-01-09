By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Indulgent Chocolate Gift Cake

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate Sponge Filled and Covered with Chocolate Flavour Buttercream, Topped with Chocolate Flavour and Toffee Flavour Buttercreams and Finished with Edible Decorations.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Whipping Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Whole Milk Powder, Colour (Caramel), Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Dried Egg White, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Top of Pack.

Number of uses

As a guide we recommend this product provides 4 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving (approx 73 g)
Energy 1815 kJ1325 kJ
-434 kcal317 kcal
Fat 21.9 g16.0 g
of which Saturates 9.6 g7.0 g
Carbohydrate 55.2 g40.3 g
of which Sugars 43.1 g31.5 g
Protein 3.2 g2.3 g
Salt 0.29 g0.21 g
As a guide we recommend this product provides 4 servings--

waste of money

1 stars

Dreadful. Overpriced, too small, hard texture (possibly stale) harsh taste

No size stated, expected much larger for a birthda

3 stars

No size stated, expected much larger for a birthday! Very expensive for one person cake!

Totally dissapointing from every aspect

1 stars

When the cake arrived we were shocked at how small the cake was, it is not much larger than a cup cake. We therefore presumed it much be rich and totally indulgent to justify this size and atatement that its four portions. We were therefore further dissapointed when the we found that is was nothing special, in fact our seven year old preffers a Mt Kipling Chocolate Slice and I have to say it didn't taste any better than a typical choclate cake. It certainly lets down the name Thorntons, its not Indulgent unless its reffering to the cost and its totally dissapointing. We will not be purchasing this again.

Not worth the price

3 stars

This cake wasn't worth the money it was small & the sponge was dry ,was bought for my birthday good job there was only 4 of us to have the cake.Think you need to stand something by it so we can see the real size.

