Thorntons Indulgent Chocolate Gift Cake

waste of money
Dreadful. Overpriced, too small, hard texture (possibly stale) harsh taste
No size stated, expected much larger for a birthday! Very expensive for one person cake!
Totally dissapointing from every aspect
When the cake arrived we were shocked at how small the cake was, it is not much larger than a cup cake. We therefore presumed it much be rich and totally indulgent to justify this size and atatement that its four portions. We were therefore further dissapointed when the we found that is was nothing special, in fact our seven year old preffers a Mt Kipling Chocolate Slice and I have to say it didn't taste any better than a typical choclate cake. It certainly lets down the name Thorntons, its not Indulgent unless its reffering to the cost and its totally dissapointing. We will not be purchasing this again.
Not worth the price
This cake wasn't worth the money it was small & the sponge was dry ,was bought for my birthday good job there was only 4 of us to have the cake.Think you need to stand something by it so we can see the real size.