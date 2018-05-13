By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Lady Shaver Ls5100mn

4.5(83)Write a review
image 1 of Braun Lady Shaver Ls5100mn
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • The Braun Silk-épil electric Lady Shaver 5-100 is a battery operated shaver and trimmer system for use on legs, underarms and bikini line. The rounded head adapts to body contours for easy use. A trimmer cap gently removes hair from sensitive zones like the bikini line. Includes 1 extra: trimmer cap.
  • Battery operated electric Lady Shaver
  • Floating foil and trimmer for a close shave on legs, underarms or bikini line
  • Rounded head adapts to body contours
  • 1 extra: trimmer cap for bikini line and sensitive areas

Information

Warnings

  • For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons. If you have any doubts about using this appliance, please consult your physician. In the following cases, this appliance should only be used after prior consultation with a physician: – eczema, wounds, inflamed skin reactions such as folliculitis (purulent hair follicles) and varicose veins – around moles – reduced immunity of the skin, e.g. diabetes mellitus, Raynaud’s disease – haemophilia or immune deficiency.

  • Procter & Gamble Consumer Relations, Cobalt, Newcastle
  • 0800 7837010
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

Safety information

83 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Easy and simpme to use

4 stars

I bought this for my 12 year old daughter. It was great for her legs and easy for her to use. However it was not so good for her under arms, even tho i showed her how to use it correctly she grazed under her arms and was quite painful.

Good value and easy to use.

5 stars

This is a simple no faffing about no frills lady shave. Great smooth result on underarms and legs. It doesn't scratch your skin or catch hairs like some shavers do. East to use with an easy on and off slider switch. Batteries (AA) are easy to insert too. There is an attachment for the bikini line but I've not yet used it. It's easy to clean and comes with a little brush to get any small hairs from nooks and crannies. For the money its great and does the job.

Just great

5 stars

Just the best shaver ever, I love it does a great job.

Braun LS5100 Silk epil Cordless Lega and Body

4 stars

I bought this product for a friend and she is very pleased with it

Good for trimming bikini

2 stars

Bought this as i get a rash everytime i shave and what a waste of money it is! Used this on my legs then had to go iver with a razor as it still felt rough and stubbly

Great product

5 stars

Really happy with my purchase. Tesco were speedy and the item itself is great for shaving close to the skin. I use it instead of regular shaving to keep the hairs soft. Definitely recommend

Broken before I even used it

2 stars

Took it out of the box and was broken before I even had chance to use it

Perfect for what I need

5 stars

I bought this to use for my legs and other smaller areas. Personally I think it works great, my skin feels soft after using it. I previously had an expensive version and it works exactly the same. Obviously the battery doesn’t last as long, but I’m not bothered by that.

Perfect!

5 stars

Thats is my 2nd purchase of this item. This one is however for a present and mine is still working perfectly!

Silky Smooth

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago very good product true to it's title ir leaves legs silky smooth and the same for under the arms no pulling of hairs when shaving would recommend thi product

