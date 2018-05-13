Braun Lady Shaver Ls5100mn

Easy and simpme to use
I bought this for my 12 year old daughter. It was great for her legs and easy for her to use. However it was not so good for her under arms, even tho i showed her how to use it correctly she grazed under her arms and was quite painful.
Good value and easy to use.
This is a simple no faffing about no frills lady shave. Great smooth result on underarms and legs. It doesn't scratch your skin or catch hairs like some shavers do. East to use with an easy on and off slider switch. Batteries (AA) are easy to insert too. There is an attachment for the bikini line but I've not yet used it. It's easy to clean and comes with a little brush to get any small hairs from nooks and crannies. For the money its great and does the job.
Just great
Just the best shaver ever, I love it does a great job.
Braun LS5100 Silk epil Cordless Lega and Body
I bought this product for a friend and she is very pleased with it
Good for trimming bikini
Bought this as i get a rash everytime i shave and what a waste of money it is! Used this on my legs then had to go iver with a razor as it still felt rough and stubbly
Great product
Really happy with my purchase. Tesco were speedy and the item itself is great for shaving close to the skin. I use it instead of regular shaving to keep the hairs soft. Definitely recommend
Broken before I even used it
Took it out of the box and was broken before I even had chance to use it
Perfect for what I need
I bought this to use for my legs and other smaller areas. Personally I think it works great, my skin feels soft after using it. I previously had an expensive version and it works exactly the same. Obviously the battery doesn’t last as long, but I’m not bothered by that.
Perfect!
Thats is my 2nd purchase of this item. This one is however for a present and mine is still working perfectly!
Silky Smooth
I bought this a few weeks ago very good product true to it's title ir leaves legs silky smooth and the same for under the arms no pulling of hairs when shaving would recommend thi product