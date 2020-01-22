Tesco Honey & Almond Granola 500G

So you read ingredients and left a bad review...
I'm sick of seeing one star reviews on products just because they have palm oil/fat in them - these reviews should surely be about what the food looks and tastes like?? So here's a five star review to try and balance things out a bit. I might actually buy some, should go great mixed with natural yogurt.
Shame its not sustainable Palm Oil....!
Its such a shame that Tesco don't use sustainable Palm Oil, ive purchased this before and it is lovely but no longer buy it for this reason.
Best "no coconut" Tesco Granola
This is the best quality/best value granola on the market. What is more, it is the ONLY Tesco granola which does not have coconut in it - which is very important for me as I love granola and hate coconut.
Great quality...... taste is incredibly good too
Great value for the taste
Very good quality. The taste is out of here. Great value for the money.