Tesco Honey & Almond Granola 500G

Write a review
Tesco Honey & Almond Granola 500G
£ 1.20
£0.24/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy901kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1802kJ / 429kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted oat and honey clusters with chopped almonds.
  • WHOLEGRAIN OATS Gently toasted with pure honey and crunchy chopped almonds We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (71%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Honey (1%), Chopped Almonds (1%), Sunflower Seeds, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1802kJ / 429kcal901kJ / 214kcal
Fat12.7g6.4g
Saturates2.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate65.4g32.7g
Sugars22.3g11.2g
Fibre8.2g4.1g
Protein9.1g4.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

So you read ingredients and left a bad review...

5 stars

I'm sick of seeing one star reviews on products just because they have palm oil/fat in them - these reviews should surely be about what the food looks and tastes like?? So here's a five star review to try and balance things out a bit. I might actually buy some, should go great mixed with natural yogurt.

Shame its not sustainable Palm Oil....!

1 stars

Its such a shame that Tesco don't use sustainable Palm Oil, ive purchased this before and it is lovely but no longer buy it for this reason.

Best "no coconut" Tesco Granola

5 stars

This is the best quality/best value granola on the market. What is more, it is the ONLY Tesco granola which does not have coconut in it - which is very important for me as I love granola and hate coconut.

Great quality...... taste is incredibly good too

5 stars

Great quality...... taste is incredibly good too

Great value for the taste

5 stars

Very good quality. The taste is out of here. Great value for the money.

