Energizer Max Plus 9V 1Pk

Product Description
- Alkaline 9V Batteries
- - 1-pack of Energizer® Max Plus™ Alkaline 9V batteries
- - Leak resistant design*
- - Long-lasting power for your most demanding devices, like remote control cars, portable radios, torches, smoke detectors, and more
- - Holds power for up to 5 years in storage
- - From the makers of the world's longest-lasting AA battery: Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™
- - Energizer® created the world's first zero mercury AA alkaline battery, commercially available since 1991
- *In storage
- Long-lasting power and innovation are what Energizer® Max Plus™ is all about. Stay powered up with the long-lasting energy you expect from Energizer®.
- 9V-6LR61
- Alkaline
- E-block, Transistor
- 5 year shelf life
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- WARNING: Insert correctly (+/-), do not recharge, do not open or dispose in fire, do not mix with used or other battery type: may explode, leak and cause damage.
Name and address
- Energizer Trading Ltd.,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- UK,
- HP13 6DG.
Return to
- Energizer Trading Ltd.,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- UK,
- HP13 6DG.
- www.energizer.eu
- consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com
Safety information
WARNING: Insert correctly (+/-), do not recharge, do not open or dispose in fire, do not mix with used or other battery type: may explode, leak and cause damage.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020