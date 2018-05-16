By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Energizer Max Plus 9V 1Pk

image 1 of Energizer Max Plus 9V 1Pk
Product Description

  • Alkaline 9V Batteries
  • - 1-pack of Energizer® Max Plus™ Alkaline 9V batteries
  • - Leak resistant design*
  • - Long-lasting power for your most demanding devices, like remote control cars, portable radios, torches, smoke detectors, and more
  • - Holds power for up to 5 years in storage
  • - From the makers of the world's longest-lasting AA battery: Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™
  • - Energizer® created the world's first zero mercury AA alkaline battery, commercially available since 1991
  • *In storage
  • Long-lasting power and innovation are what Energizer® Max Plus™ is all about. Stay powered up with the long-lasting energy you expect from Energizer®.
  • 9V-6LR61
  • Alkaline
  • E-block, Transistor
  • 5 year shelf life

Made in China

  • WARNING: Insert correctly (+/-), do not recharge, do not open or dispose in fire, do not mix with used or other battery type: may explode, leak and cause damage.

  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK,
  • HP13 6DG.

  Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  Sword House,
  Totteridge Road,
  High Wycombe,
  UK,
  HP13 6DG.
  www.energizer.eu
  consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com

