Tesco 6 Chocolate & Milk Crispy Bars 126G

£ 0.89
£0.71/100g
One bar
  • Energy385kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834kJ / 435kcal

Product Description

  • Plain and cocoa coated mixed crisped rice with a white chocolate base
  • GOOEY & CHEWY Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 126g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder Coated Crisped Rice (25%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (SoyaLecithins), Salt], Crisped Rice (17%) [Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract), White Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Sorbitol Syrup), Dried Cream (Milk), , Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

126g e (6 x 21g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (21g)
Energy1834kJ / 435kcal385kJ / 91kcal
Fat13.0g2.7g
Saturates7.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate75.0g15.8g
Sugars36.0g7.6g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein3.9g0.8g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

