Tesco 6 Chocolate & Milk Crispy Bars 126G

- Energy385kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars7.6g8%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834kJ / 435kcal
Product Description
- Plain and cocoa coated mixed crisped rice with a white chocolate base
- GOOEY & CHEWY Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
- Pack size: 126g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder Coated Crisped Rice (25%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (SoyaLecithins), Salt], Crisped Rice (17%) [Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract), White Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Sorbitol Syrup), Dried Cream (Milk), , Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
126g e (6 x 21g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bar (21g)
|Energy
|1834kJ / 435kcal
|385kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|75.0g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|36.0g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
