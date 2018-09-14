Oreo Joyfills Vanilla Creme 90G

This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cer
This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cereal. Nice though.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1895 kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour 26 %, Sunflower Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 7 %, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Oat Fibre
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
1 pack ≈ 3 x 25 g
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g
|%* / 25 g
|Energy
|1895 kJ
|474 kJ
|-
|451 kcal
|113 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|16 g
|3.9 g
|6 %
|of which Saturates
|3.7 g
|0.9 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|18 g
|7 %
|of which Sugars
|42 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.94 g
|0.24 g
|4 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019