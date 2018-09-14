By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Joyfills Vanilla Creme 90G

3(1)Write a review
Oreo Joyfills Vanilla Creme 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g
25 g
  • Energy474 kJ 113 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1895 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet crispy wheat pillows with cocoa and a vanilla flavour soft filling (52%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour 26 %, Sunflower Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 7 %, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Oat Fibre

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 pack ≈ 3 x 25 g

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: 1800 600 858

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g%* / 25 g
Energy 1895 kJ474 kJ
-451 kcal113 kcal6 %
Fat 16 g3.9 g6 %
of which Saturates 3.7 g0.9 g5 %
Carbohydrate 72 g18 g7 %
of which Sugars 42 g11 g12 %
Fibre 2.6 g0.6 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.2 g2 %
Salt 0.94 g0.24 g4 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cer

3 stars

This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cereal. Nice though.

