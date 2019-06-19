Ryvita Chia Seed & Buckwheat Protein Crisp Bread 200G

- Energy159 kJ 38 kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ/371kcal
Product Description
- Rye Crispbread with Pea Protein, Buckwheat & Chia Seeds
- Find lots more recipes and ideas at ryvita.co.uk or share your latest creation using #Ryvita
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- Protein is an important part of a balanced diet*, so we've created an easy way for you to enjoy more with Ryvita Protein.
- Each crunchy slice is baked with Pea Protein (alongside Rye of course) and topped with Chia Seeds & Buckwheat
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones when consumed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Ryvita Protein is high in protein (20% of energy is from protein).
- We believe healthy living is all about packing in as much good stuff as possible.
- Like crunching on Ryvita Protein*, trying something new (aerial yoga anyone?) or finally going on that weekend away.
- There aren't any Rules. We'll, maybe one.
- Do & eat things that make you Feel Good.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Ryvita Co. Ltd. Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- 5 packs of 4 slices
- High in protein and fibre
- Natural source of magnesium, iron & zinc
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 200g
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
Information
Ingredients
Rye Flour, Pea Protein, Buckwheat (8%), Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica) (3%), Salt, Made with 82g of Rye Flour per 100g of product
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Barley (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Spelt (Gluten), Soya, Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before End, Please See Top of Pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling Creative?
- Why not try Ryvita Protein with hard-boiled egg and avocado? We like to add Pine Nuts too.
Number of uses
1 Slice = Approx. 10g. 20 Slices per pack
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Queries, comments or suggestions?
- Visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk or write to us:
- Ryvita Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- Bedfordshire,
- England,
- SG18 9WE.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
5 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI** Per Slice
|Energy
|1566kJ/371kcal
|159kJ/38kcal
|2%
|Fat
|3.7g
|0.4g
|1%
|(of which saturates)
|0.6g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|5.7g
|2%
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Fibre
|12.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|21.5g
|2.1g
|4%
|Salt
|1.15g
|0.11g
|2%
|Magnesium
|110 mg
|29 %
|Iron
|5.5 mg
|39 %
|Zinc
|3.0 mg
|30 %
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|1 Slice = Approx. 10g. 20 Slices per pack
