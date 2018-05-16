Kallo Belgian Milk Chocolate Mini Rice Cakes 4X21g

- Energy104kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,077kJ/496kcal
Product Description
- Mini Rice Cakes Coated with Belgian Milk Chocolate
- Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Have your cake and eat it!
- Here at Kallo, we don't think being healthy has to mean saying no to all the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
- For munching on the move
- 104 calories per portion pack
- Non wheat recipe
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 84g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (60%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (15%), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour], Wholegrain Rice (40%)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Sesame Seeds and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Keep away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands with ingredients from various countries
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Return to
- Drop Us a Line
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
- 0345 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com
Net Contents
4 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion pack
|Energy
|2,077kJ/496kcal
|436kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|14.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|13.1g
|of which sugars
|29.9g
|6.3g
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|trace
