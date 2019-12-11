By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crosta & Mollica Tarallini Fennel Seed 170G

£ 1.51
£0.89/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fennel Seed Tarallini
  • Tarallini are a classic snack from Puglia. Made with local extra virgin olive oil and local white wine, the rings of dough are first boiled and then baked till crisp. Delicious with a glass of wine.
  • 'Altogether Italian'
  • Great taste 2019
  • Italian savoury snacks
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, White Wine, Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (8%), Fennel Seeds (1%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame and Soy

Storage

Store sealed in a dry, cool place.Best Before: See stamp.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.

Return to

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.
  • www.crostamollica.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy:2022kJ/483kcal
Fat:19g
Of which saturates:2.6g
Carbohydrates:66g
Of which sugars:1.3g
Fibre:2.0g
Protein:8.0g
Salt:1.10g

