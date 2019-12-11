Crosta & Mollica Tarallini Fennel Seed 170G
Offer
Product Description
- Fennel Seed Tarallini
- Tarallini are a classic snack from Puglia. Made with local extra virgin olive oil and local white wine, the rings of dough are first boiled and then baked till crisp. Delicious with a glass of wine.
- 'Altogether Italian'
- Great taste 2019
- Italian savoury snacks
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, White Wine, Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (8%), Fennel Seeds (1%), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame and Soy
Storage
Store sealed in a dry, cool place.Best Before: See stamp.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Name and address
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
Return to
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- www.crostamollica.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|2022kJ/483kcal
|Fat:
|19g
|Of which saturates:
|2.6g
|Carbohydrates:
|66g
|Of which sugars:
|1.3g
|Fibre:
|2.0g
|Protein:
|8.0g
|Salt:
|1.10g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019