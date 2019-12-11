Crosta & Mollica Grissini Black Olive 140G
Offer
Product Description
- Hand twisted Italian breadsticks with extra virgin olive oil
- For authentic Italian recipe ideas please visit www.crostamollica.com
- Grissini are the classic Italian pre-dinner snack. Our artisan bakers hand-twist these traditional rubatà but first we add a few twists of our own to the recipe: golden, crunchy maize flour and local black taggiasca olives. We recommend wrapping them in finely sliced prosciutto ham for an authentic Italian merenda. Or snap one in half, inhale the rich olive aroma and simply enjoy it as it is.
- 'Altogether Italian'
- Made in a Family Bakery in Italy
- Thin and with a distinctive crunchy texture
- With crunchy maize & extra virgin olive oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Maize Flour (19%), Black Olives (6.5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6%), Sea Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds
Storage
Sealed in a dry, cool place
Produce of
Made in a family bakery in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal to serve as a delicious light appetiser or as part of an Italian antipasto board.
Name and address
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
Return to
- UK Office:
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- www.crostamollica.com
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1728kJ/410kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|69.7g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|Protein
|10g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019