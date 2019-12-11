By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crosta & Mollica Grissini Black Olive 140G

Crosta & Mollica Grissini Black Olive 140G
£ 1.51
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Hand twisted Italian breadsticks with extra virgin olive oil
  • For authentic Italian recipe ideas please visit www.crostamollica.com
  • Grissini are the classic Italian pre-dinner snack. Our artisan bakers hand-twist these traditional rubatà but first we add a few twists of our own to the recipe: golden, crunchy maize flour and local black taggiasca olives. We recommend wrapping them in finely sliced prosciutto ham for an authentic Italian merenda. Or snap one in half, inhale the rich olive aroma and simply enjoy it as it is.
  • 'Altogether Italian'
  • Made in a Family Bakery in Italy
  • Thin and with a distinctive crunchy texture
  • With crunchy maize & extra virgin olive oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Maize Flour (19%), Black Olives (6.5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6%), Sea Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds

Storage

Sealed in a dry, cool place

Produce of

Made in a family bakery in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal to serve as a delicious light appetiser or as part of an Italian antipasto board.

Name and address

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1728kJ/410kcal
Fat 9.4g
of which saturates 1.4g
Carbohydrate 69.7g
of which sugars 2.1g
Protein 10g
Fibre 3.2g
Salt 1.8g

