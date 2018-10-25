Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Lemon &Lime 10 Pack

Tasty
These Jaffa cake are lovely they are really tasty and its good now to have two Jaffa cake flavours try these you will love them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lime Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Dried Whole Egg, Colours (Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein), Lime Oil, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Product contains the equivalent of 3% Lime Juice and 2.5 Lemon Juice
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Typical number of cakes per pack: 10
10 x Jaffa Cakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (12.2g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1505
|184
|(kcal)
|357
|44
|Fat
|8.1g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|4.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|8.0g
|of which Sugars
|46.0g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.03g
