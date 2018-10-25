By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Lemon &Lime 10 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.10/each
Each cake (12.2g) contains
  • Energy184 kJ 44 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Lemon and Lime Flavoured Centre
  • McVitie's jaffa cake: light sponge cakes with dark crackly chocolate and a lemon and lime flavoured centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lime Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Dried Whole Egg, Colours (Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein), Lime Oil, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Product contains the equivalent of 3% Lime Juice and 2.5 Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 10

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

10 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (12.2g)
Energy (kJ)1505184
(kcal)35744
Fat 8.1g1.0g
of which Saturates 4.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate 65.2g8.0g
of which Sugars 46.0g5.6g
Fibre 2.0g0.2g
Protein 4.9g0.6g
Salt 0.26g0.03g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 10--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

These Jaffa cake are lovely they are really tasty and its good now to have two Jaffa cake flavours try these you will love them

