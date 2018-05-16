By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oreo Thins Coconut 192G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oreo Thins Coconut 192G
£ 1.69
£0.88/100g
Each 24 g serving contains
  • Energy494 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.0 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4 g
    12%
  • Sugars9.6 g
    11%
  • Salt0.20 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2059 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Coconut Flavour Filling (32 %).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 pack contains 8 portions of 24 g. (1 portion = 4 biscuits)

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on 0800 783 7106 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI only)

Net Contents

192g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g24 g (= 4 Biscuit)%* / 4 Biscuit (24 g)
Energy 2059 kJ494 kJ
-491 kcal118 kcal6 %
Fat 21 g5.0 g7 %
of which saturates 10 g2.4 g12 %
Carbohydrate 69 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 40 g9.6 g11 %
Fibre 2.6 g0.6 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.2 g2 %
Salt 0.83 g0.20 g3 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Oreo Thins Vanilla 192G

£ 1.69
£0.88/100g

Cadbury Animals With Freddo 7 Pack 139.3G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g

Lotus Biscoff Biscuit 250G

£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G

£ 1.25
£0.45/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here