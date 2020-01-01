Special K Milk Chocolate Bars 5X27g
- Energy453kJ 108kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1677 kJ
Product Description
- Wholegrain Oat bar with milk chocolate chunks dipped in a smooth chocolate flavoured syrup layer.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Bigger Bar☐
- ☐Compared to last recipe
- Discover our new & improved Special K bar, now packed with wholegrain oats
- It is made with positive nutrients to help you live life to the fullest**
- **This bar contains >15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- With generous pieces of chocolate, it all makes for a delicious and satisfying snack
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- 32% wholegrain oats
- Vitamin B3, B6 & B9
- Absolutely no artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 135g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (32%), Cereal Crispies (10%) (Wholewheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser {Calcium Carbonate}, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Corn Fibre, Glucose Syrup, Wholewheat Flakes (8%) (Wholewheat, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring), Chocolate Chunks (8%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Fructose, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Natural Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Return to
- Kellogg's Consumer Carelines:
- (UK) 0800 626066, (ROI) 1800 626066
- Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
- Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Net Contents
5 x 27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 27 g
|Energy
|1677 kJ
|453 kJ
|-
|399 kcal
|108 kcal
|Fat
|9.7 g
|2.6 g
|of which saturates
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|18 g
|of which sugars
|21 g
|5.7 g
|Fibre
|9.7 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|6.4 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.06 g
|Vitamins
|(%NRV)
|(%NRV)
|Niacin
|16.0 mg (100)
|4.3 mg (27)
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg (100)
|0.38 mg (27)
|Folic Acid
|200 µg (100)
|54.0 µg (27)
|(%NRV) = % Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
