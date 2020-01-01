By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Special K Juicy Red Berry Bars 5X27g

Special K Juicy Red Berry Bars 5X27g
£ 0.99
£0.73/100g

Offer

Per 27g
  Energy437kJ 104kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620 kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Oat bar with sultanas and cranberries dipped in a smooth strawberry flavoured syrup layer.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Bigger Bar☐
  • ☐Compared to last recipe
  • Discover our new & improved special K bar, now packed with wholegrain oats
  • It is made with positive nutrients to help you live life to the fullest**
  • **This bar contains >15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • With generous pieces of juicy fruit, it all makes for a delicious and satisfying snack

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • 30% wholegrain oats
  • Vitamins B3, B6 & B9
  • Absolutely no artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 135g
  • Vitamins B3, B6 and B9 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (30%), Sultanas and Cranberries Blend (23%) (Sultanas {Sultanas, Sunflower Oil}, Juice Infused Cranberries {Cranberries, Pineapple Juice Syrup, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil}, Rice Flour), Glucose Syrup, Cereal Crispies (7%) (Wholewheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser {Calcium Carbonate}, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Wholewheat Flakes (7%) (Wholewheat, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring), Sugar, Corn Fibre, Maltodextrin, Fructose, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Natural Flavouring, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU.

Return to

  • Kellogg's Consumer Carelines:
  • (UK) 0800 626066, (ROI) 1800 626066
  • Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
  • Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU.

Net Contents

5 x 27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 27g%RI*
Energy 1620 kJ437 kJ
-384 kcal104 kcal5%
Fat 6.3 g1.7 g2%
of which saturates 2.2 g0.6 g3%
Carbohydrate 73 g20 g
of which sugars 28 g7.6 g8%
Fibre 7.7 g2.1 g
Protein 5.3 g1.4 g
Salt 0.15 g0.04 g<1%
Vitamins(%NRV)(%NRV)
Niacin15.2 mg (95)4.2 mg (26)
Vitamin B61.3 mg (95)0.36 mg (26)
Folic Acid190 µg (95)52.0 µg (26)
(%NRV) = % Nutrient Reference Value---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

