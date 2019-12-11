Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hob Nob Thins 170G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Thin Oaty Biscuits Covered in Milk Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Delightfully delicate thin and nobbly Hobnobs, with a scrumptious smothering of smooth milk chocolate... mmmmm
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes
- Delightfully delicate Hobnobs covered in milk chocolate
- Thin, crispy, delightfully delicate
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (38%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Rolled Oats (21%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Gluten, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Cane Molasses (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup], Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 27
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- PO Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK):
- McVitie's Consumer Services,
- PO Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (6.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2066
|130
|(kcal)
|493
|31
|Fat
|22.5g
|1.4g
|of which Saturates
|11.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|61.4g
|3.9g
|of which Sugars
|35.1g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|9.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.04g
