Tesco Finest Chicken Leek And Bacon Filo Pie 400G

Enough to turn anyone veggie
Absolutely delicious. Why do all the best things get discontinued (like this and the creamed spinach) and panceta and peas miss the chop?
Tesco Finest HOW CAN YOU SAY THAT
Looked forward to this chicken leek and bacon pie But unfortunately it was one of the worst meals my wife and I have ever eaten There was no flavour There was no sign or taste of bacon The cheese sauce lacked any taste Very disappointing As a regular and big shopper at Tesco I will now not be looking at Tesco Finest ready meals
Tasty but impossible to remove from paper
Taste was delicious but it was impossible to remove it from the paper intact- ended up with a pile of delicious mush that we had to pick the paper out of!
Tastes great but impossible to serve.
My wife and I have now tried this twice. The taste is wonderful however it is completely impossible to get the cooked pie out of the dish making the presentation on the plate just a pile of slop. The instructions to lift the pie out using the baking parchment are totally impossible to achieve. On the second occasion I tried lifting the pie before cooking in order to put extra grease proof paper under the pie to then cook it; but this was impossible due to the softness of the pastry. We will not buy this product again.
Falls apart when being served!
Unlike the individual ones which were delicious this was impossible to serve as it fell apart in the centre and I ended up serving it with bits of the greaseproof paper! Will not buy again. Disappointed
Nice pie, shame about the wrapping
This is a welcome return. The earlier version was completely wrapped and was delicious. So is this. I cooks well and tasted lovely with a fair amount of chicken. Lacking is a bacon flavour. Also lacking is common sense. The pie sits on two greaseproof paper sheets in a foil dish. These are to help remove it from the dish after it has been cooked. HOWEVER, the top of the filo pastry has been turned back over the greaseproof paper making it impossible it to remove without completely wrecking it. Pity.