Tesco Finest Chicken Leek And Bacon Filo Pie 400G

Tesco Finest Chicken Leek And Bacon Filo Pie 400G
½ of a pie
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Filo pastry pie filled with chicken thigh and chicken breast pieces in a leek, smoked bacon lardons, cream and extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce topped with an oat crumb.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
  • Tender chicken, leeks and bacon in a rich Cheddar and white wine sauce, wrapped in crisp filo pastry. Our chefs have taken tender chicken, smoky bacon, sweet leeks and paired them with rich, mature Cheddar sauce, all wrapped in layers of delicate filo pastry so every bite gives the perfect contrast of creamy filling and crisp pastry.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Chicken Thigh (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Leek, Chicken Breast (12%), Single Cream (Milk), Smoked Bacon Lardons [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), White Wine, Onion, Oatmeal, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Parsley, Black Mustard Seed, Thyme, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Cracked Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 mins Place foil directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before using the parchment paper to lift the pie out of the foil.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve.
  • Cut and remove film.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K using chicken and pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Insert. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pie (200g)
Energy948kJ / 227kcal1896kJ / 454kcal
Fat12.3g24.7g
Saturates6.1g12.1g
Carbohydrate15.6g31.2g
Sugars3.1g6.1g
Fibre1.6g3.2g
Protein12.6g25.1g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Enough to turn anyone veggie

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Why do all the best things get discontinued (like this and the creamed spinach) and panceta and peas miss the chop?

Tesco Finest HOW CAN YOU SAY THAT

1 stars

Looked forward to this chicken leek and bacon pie But unfortunately it was one of the worst meals my wife and I have ever eaten There was no flavour There was no sign or taste of bacon The cheese sauce lacked any taste Very disappointing As a regular and big shopper at Tesco I will now not be looking at Tesco Finest ready meals

Tasty but impossible to remove from paper

3 stars

Taste was delicious but it was impossible to remove it from the paper intact- ended up with a pile of delicious mush that we had to pick the paper out of!

Tastes great but impossible to serve.

1 stars

My wife and I have now tried this twice. The taste is wonderful however it is completely impossible to get the cooked pie out of the dish making the presentation on the plate just a pile of slop. The instructions to lift the pie out using the baking parchment are totally impossible to achieve. On the second occasion I tried lifting the pie before cooking in order to put extra grease proof paper under the pie to then cook it; but this was impossible due to the softness of the pastry. We will not buy this product again.

Falls apart when being served!

3 stars

Unlike the individual ones which were delicious this was impossible to serve as it fell apart in the centre and I ended up serving it with bits of the greaseproof paper! Will not buy again. Disappointed

Nice pie, shame about the wrapping

3 stars

This is a welcome return. The earlier version was completely wrapped and was delicious. So is this. I cooks well and tasted lovely with a fair amount of chicken. Lacking is a bacon flavour. Also lacking is common sense. The pie sits on two greaseproof paper sheets in a foil dish. These are to help remove it from the dish after it has been cooked. HOWEVER, the top of the filo pastry has been turned back over the greaseproof paper making it impossible it to remove without completely wrecking it. Pity.

