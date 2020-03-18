By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mushroom Leek & Brie Filo Pie 400G

£ 6.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

  • Pack size: 400G

Creamy and mushroomy

4 stars

All of the ingredients blend together incredibly well. The leek is a bit lacking, but everything else is amazing. If the cheese or cream seeps out whilst cooking, you won't want to try and lift it up with the parchment much without severing those parts stuck to the foil.

Loved it

5 stars

My husband loved it and asked for it again and for someone who doesn’t think he’s had a meal unless there’s meat in it, this is great. I loved it too.

Very Dissapointing

2 stars

Very Dissapointing

I love this pie.

5 stars

Crispy pastry, and lots of different tastes.

Tasty and vegetarian

5 stars

Trying to eat more vegetarian meals, this was delicious

