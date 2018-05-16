By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers 250G

Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers 250G
£ 0.69
£0.28/100g
One shortbread finger
  • Energy388kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2157kJ / 516kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Scottish shortbread.
  • MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional recipe for a buttery crumble.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (34%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Processing Aid (Tricalcium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2157kJ / 516kcal388kJ / 93kcal
Fat28.0g5.0g
Saturates16.1g2.9g
Carbohydrate59.0g10.6g
Sugars13.2g2.4g
Fibre2.4g0.4g
Protein5.8g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

