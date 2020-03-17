Tesco Curry Sauce 250Ml

Beaut
Tastes just like McDonald’s it’s beautiful
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 473kJ / 112kcal
INGREDIENTS: Apricot Purée (34%), Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Curry Powder [Coriander Seed, Turmeric, Cumin, Chilli, Fenugreek, Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Fennel Seed, Mustard Seed, Poppy Seeds], Salt, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.
Produced in Belgium
approx. 16 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
250ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One Tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|473kJ / 112kcal
|71kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.9g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|18.3g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.96g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
