By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Curry Sauce 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Curry Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy71kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 473kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet curry sauce with apricot puree.
  • Warming & Sweet
  • Warming & Sweet
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apricot Purée (34%), Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Curry Powder [Coriander Seed, Turmeric, Cumin, Chilli, Fenugreek, Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Fennel Seed, Mustard Seed, Poppy Seeds], Salt, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne Tablespoon (15ml)
Energy473kJ / 112kcal71kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.8g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate23.9g3.6g
Sugars18.3g2.7g
Fibre1.4g<0.5g
Protein1.6g<0.5g
Salt0.96g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Beaut

5 stars

Tastes just like McDonald’s it’s beautiful

Usually bought next

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Heinz Sweet Chilli Sauce 220Ml

£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Tesco Microwave Long Grain Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here