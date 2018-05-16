Tesco Drained Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil 110G

- Energy368kJ 88kcal4%
- Fat3.5g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 159kcal
Product Description
- Skipjack tuna steak with a little sunflower oil.
- Tesco is working to protect the marine environment, fish stocks and workers in seafood supply chains. Dolphin friendly. For more information visit tescoplc.com/fish
- WITH A LITTLE SUNFLOWER OIL
- WITH A LITTLE SUNFLOWER OIL
- Responsibly sourced
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (93%), Sunflower Oil, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Ghana
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (55g)
|Energy
|669kJ / 159kcal
|368kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|14.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
