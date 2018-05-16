Tesco Drained Tuna Steak In Spring Water 110G

- Energy253kJ 60kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Skipjack tuna steak with a little spring water.
- WITH A LITTLE SPRING WATER
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (93%), Spring Water.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Caught in the Central-Eastern Atlantic, Produced in Ghana
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|460kJ / 109kcal
|253kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.9g
|13.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
