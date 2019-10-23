By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Drained Tuna Steak In Oil 3 X 110G

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Drained Tuna Steak In Oil 3 X 110G
£ 3.30
£1.00/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy368kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Skipjack tuna steak with a little sunflower oil.
  • With a Little Sunflower Oil Hand filleted Skipjack tuna for a thick, tender texture
  • With a Little Sunflower Oil Hand filleted Skipjack tuna for a thick, tender texture
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (93%), Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Caught in the Central-Eastern Atlantic, Produced in Ghana

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy669kJ / 159kcal368kJ / 88kcal
Fat6.4g3.5g
Saturates0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g14.0g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Product

5 stars

Just as good as branded, but cheaper.

Disappointing

2 stars

Not as good as branded versions. There were spaces in the fish so not as much in the tin, plus the fish had changed colour at the edges of the holes.

