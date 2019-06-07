By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest New Potatoes In Water 567G

5(1)Write a review
Growers Harvest New Potatoes In Water 567G
£ 0.39
£1.14/kg
1/3 of a drained can
  • Energy336kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • New Potatoes in Water
  • The Grower's Harvest New Potatoes in Water Harvested and packed when they're at their tastiest
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

New Potatoes, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 5-6 mins, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil. Drain and serve.
Time: 5-6 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

345g

Net Contents

567g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy292kJ / 69kcal336kJ / 79kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.1g17.4g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre0.8g0.9g
Protein1.5g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great cupboard stable

5 stars

Like these. Little spuds roasted quick. Option. To your aunties.

