Tesco Finest Sunkiss Melon

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Sunkiss Melon
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
per 100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

  • Sweet Sunkiss melons
  • Melons

Information

Ingredients

Melon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Costa Rica, Honduras, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy131kJ / 31kcal131kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g6.6g
Sugars6.6g6.6g
Starch0g0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

wONDERFUL!

5 stars

It's DIVINE!

