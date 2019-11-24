By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ms Molly's Strawberry Trifle (2X115g) 230G

4.5(6)Write a review
Ms Molly's Strawberry Trifle (2X115g) 230G
£ 0.59
£0.26/100g
One pot
  • Energy635kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of strawberries in a strawberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
  • With delicious strawberry flavoured jelly, fluffy sponge and smooth cream and custard.
  • With delicious strawberry flavoured jelly, fluffy sponge and smooth cream and custard
  • With delicious strawberry flavoured jelly, fluffy sponge and smooth cream and custard
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (12%), Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Strawberry (8%), Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Dextrose, Strawberry Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Colour (Anthocyanins, Carotenes), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (115g)
Energy552kJ / 131kcal635kJ / 151kcal
Fat4.4g5.0g
Saturates3.0g3.5g
Carbohydrate20.8g23.9g
Sugars17.6g20.2g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein1.9g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nom nom nom

5 stars

Really yummy and only 151 calories per pot! At 59p for 2...you cant go wrong!

Ok sometimes others not so.

3 stars

Often comes without the sponge also tastes strange sometimes.

Good value

5 stars

The price is great as is the taste !

delightful

5 stars

delightful

good golly Ms Molly your trifles are great!

5 stars

it tastes like trifles used to taste. strawberries sweet and custard just right not sickly

Buy it now, before it's out of stock

5 stars

Great product, plenty inside the pots and at a fantastic low price. Would recommend to anyone.

Usually bought next

Ms Molly's Strawberry Cheesecake 90G

£ 0.36
£0.40/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Ms Mollys Toffee Cheesecake 90G

£ 0.36
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here