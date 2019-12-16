By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ms Molly's Fruit Cocktail Trifle 472G

3(8)Write a review
Ms Molly's Fruit Cocktail Trifle 472G
£ 1.17
£0.25/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy638kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars20.0g
    22%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of pear, peach and pineapple in a raspberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
  • With fluffy sponge and smooth creamy custard
  • Treat Store
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 472g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Custard (29%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)], Cream (Milk) (13%), Sugar, Fruits (5%), Dextrose, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Raspberry Concentrate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Fruits in varying proportions: Pear, Peach, Pineapple.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

472g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (118g)
Energy541kJ / 129kcal638kJ / 152kcal
Fat4.6g5.4g
Saturates3.2g3.7g
Carbohydrate19.5g23.0g
Sugars17.0g20.0g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein2.0g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

3 stars

Really love this - in our house serves two in one go. You get what you pay for but it is tasty and we are ok with it.

Tasteless.

2 stars

Quality of this product not as good as it used to be, watery and tasteless jelly, runny custard,seemed to be more sponge than in the past.

Excellent value

5 stars

Excellent value! Taste really nice for the price, great for kids!

Strong synthetic flavour. Rather sickly. Better to

2 stars

Strong synthetic flavour. Rather sickly. Better to pay more or try the competitor's economy version.

Don't buy it.

1 stars

Dreadful trifle. The jelly hadn't set and was just runny. No taste at all. Threw it in bin. Very disappointed.

Its not form Oz

4 stars

Its good so long as the delivery guys keep it the right way up!

Fruit Cocktail ? By name only.

2 stars

Bought this as the tesco product was not available. Seen more fruit in a steak and kidney pie.

Good idea for dessert.

3 stars

It is good value and would be 5 stars if it was a strawberry trifle.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Ms Molly's Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake 375G

£ 0.65
£0.17/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here