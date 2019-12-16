Ms Molly's Fruit Cocktail Trifle 472G

Yummy
Really love this - in our house serves two in one go. You get what you pay for but it is tasty and we are ok with it.
Tasteless.
Quality of this product not as good as it used to be, watery and tasteless jelly, runny custard,seemed to be more sponge than in the past.
Excellent value
Excellent value! Taste really nice for the price, great for kids!
Strong synthetic flavour. Rather sickly. Better to pay more or try the competitor's economy version.
Don't buy it.
Dreadful trifle. The jelly hadn't set and was just runny. No taste at all. Threw it in bin. Very disappointed.
Its not form Oz
Its good so long as the delivery guys keep it the right way up!
Fruit Cocktail ? By name only.
Bought this as the tesco product was not available. Seen more fruit in a steak and kidney pie.
Good idea for dessert.
It is good value and would be 5 stars if it was a strawberry trifle.