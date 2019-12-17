By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Sea salted caramel dairy icecream with caramel pieces (4%)
  • Salted Caramel Ice Cream at its best.
  • Our Salted Caramel ice cream is made with delicious caramel pieces and salt from Camargue for a delicious, authentic taste. Your perfect dessert.
  • Try Carte D'Or Salted Caramel ice cream today.
  • A rich salted caramel ice cream made with Camargue salt which is sustainably sourced, making it the best dessert to serve to your friends and family. On top of that our Carte D’Or Salted Caramel doesn’t contain any artificial colours and flavours.
  • Why not try a scoop of scrumptious Carte D’Or Salted Caramel on the side of your favourite pudding to elevate your dessert to new extremes. Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and absolutely divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie.
  • Our delicious Carte D’Or Salted Caramel ice cream is now available in a 1L tub, even more Carte D’Or to enjoy and share with your family and friends. Carte D’Or has been the expert in Ice Cream for the past 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in Paris.
  • For more delicious recipes or dessert inspiration visit www.cartedor.co.uk and for some quick and easy tricks and hacks on how to create a dessert masterpiece visit our You Tube channel: Cartedoruk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSUv7b0ZyW0
  • Carte D'Or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert
  • Salted Caramel Ice Cream
  • With delicious caramel pieces and salt from Camargue
  • Now 1 litre
  • Sustainably sourced
  • Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, fresh CREAM (11.5%), sugar, caramelised sugar syrup (6%), glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, sweetened condensed MILK, BUTTER oil, whey solids(MILK), colour (caustic sulphite caramel), sea salt (0.4%), emulsifier (mono-and diglycerides of fatty acids), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavourings (MILK), humectant (sorbitol). May contain: soy and nuts

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts, Soya

Storage

storage temperature at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

1000 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)850 kJ430 kJ430 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)200 kcal100 kcal100 kcal5%
Fat (g)8 g4 g4 g6%
of which saturates (g)6 g3 g3 g15%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g15 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)24 g12 g12 g13%
Protein (g)3 g1.5 g1.5 g3%
Salt (g)0.58 g0.29 g0.29 g5%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 10 portions )----

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

An amazing taste sensation

5 stars

A really tasty smooth delicious salted caramel ice cream with extra special bits of chewy caramel.

Delicious Combination

5 stars

Absolutely yummy!!!

