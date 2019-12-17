Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml

An amazing taste sensation
A really tasty smooth delicious salted caramel ice cream with extra special bits of chewy caramel.
Delicious Combination
Absolutely yummy!!!
Offer
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, fresh CREAM (11.5%), sugar, caramelised sugar syrup (6%), glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, sweetened condensed MILK, BUTTER oil, whey solids(MILK), colour (caustic sulphite caramel), sea salt (0.4%), emulsifier (mono-and diglycerides of fatty acids), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavourings (MILK), humectant (sorbitol). May contain: soy and nuts
storage temperature at -18°C
United Kingdom
1000 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|850 kJ
|430 kJ
|430 kJ
|5%
|Energy (kcal)
|200 kcal
|100 kcal
|100 kcal
|5%
|Fat (g)
|8 g
|4 g
|4 g
|6%
|of which saturates (g)
|6 g
|3 g
|3 g
|15%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29 g
|15 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|12 g
|12 g
|13%
|Protein (g)
|3 g
|1.5 g
|1.5 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.58 g
|0.29 g
|0.29 g
|5%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 10 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019