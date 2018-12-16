By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Bran Flakes Cereal 375G

Write a review
Kellogg's Bran Flakes Cereal 375G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517kJ

Product Description

  • Bran Enriched Wheat Flakes.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • High in a superior fibre that fuels a healthy* gut
  • *Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit.
  • Bran Flakes contains 3.7g per serving.
  • 1 Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
  • 2 That fuels a healthy gut
  • 3 Helping you feel at your best every day

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Natural grains
  • Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
  • Healthy gut
  • 3.7g wheat bran fibre per serving
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (59%), Wheat Bran (18%), Wholemeal Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1517kJ455kJ
-359kcal108kcal5%
Fat 2.6g0.8g1%
of which saturates 0.4g0.1g0.8%
Carbohydrate 65g20g
of which sugars 14g4.2g5%
Fibre 14g4.2g
Protein 12g3.6g
Salt 0.68g0.20g3%
Vitamin D 8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)334µg167%100µg50%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron11.6mg83%3.5mg25%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Expensive & wasteful

2 stars

Half of the pack was nothing but crumb and I had to throw it away

