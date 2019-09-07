Tesco Free From Batter Mix 100G

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

You will need: 2 Medium Eggs and 160ml of dairy free alternative milk and 30ml (6 tsp) Vegetable Oil.

1. Empty the content of the sachet into a bowl.

2. Beat together the eggs and milk in a jug.

3. Pour the liquid mix into the bowl with the the dry mix and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.

Oven

20-25 mins 240°C / Fan 220°C / Gas 7

For Yorkshire Puddings:

Preheat the oven to 240˚C / Fan 220˚C / Gas mark 7. Place ½ tsp of vegetable oil in each hole of a 12 hole baking tray. Heat for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into a jug. Remove the tray from the oven and divide the batter between the 12 holes. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.

Shallow Fry 1-2 mins

For Pancakes:

Preheat 1tsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan until hot. Add a ladle of batter mix and swirl around the frying pan to create a pancake. Fry for approximately 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.