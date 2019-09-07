Tesco Free From Batter Mix 100G

Don't waste your money
Used for toad in the hole.. tasted awful!
I brought Gluten-free Batter and Victoria sponge. The Batter did not rise as I thought it should, however, looked and tasted good. As for the Victoria sponge, it did not rise at all and was very heavy in texture. The items mentioned were made as part of my Valentine's menu for my partner. She enjoyed it but I was disappointed. This was the first time of making Gluten-free anything and so I mark myself 6 out of 10. Please advise how can I improve to get 8 or 9 out of 10! Greg
Sure, it's milk and egg free to start, but then you have to add egg and milk to make it up and using a replacement milk product creates very poor results. Yorkshires were very eggy and about an inch high. Maybe one day someone will make pre-baked free-from Yorkshires that don't have milk or egg in.