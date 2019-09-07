By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Batter Mix 100G

1.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.70
£7.00/kg
One Yorkshire pudding
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1011kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat and milk free batter mix.
  • GLUTEN free / WHEAT free / MILK free
  • Just the right ingredients for fluffy Yorkshire puddings and pancakes.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 240°C / Fan 220°C / Gas 7 20-25 mins For Yorkshire Puddings: Preheat the oven to 240˚C / Fan 220˚C / Gas mark 7. Place ½ tsp of vegetable oil in each hole of a 12 hole baking tray. Heat for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into a jug. Remove the tray from the oven and divide the batter between the 12 holes. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow Fry 1-2 mins For Pancakes: Preheat 1tsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan until hot. Add a ladle of batter mix and swirl around the frying pan to create a pancake. Fry for approximately 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Preparation and Usage

  • COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    You will need:  2 Medium Eggs and 160ml of dairy free alternative milk and 30ml (6 tsp) Vegetable Oil.                                                                                                             

    1. Empty the content of the sachet into a bowl.                                                                                   
    2. Beat together the eggs and milk in a jug.                                                                                              
    3. Pour the liquid mix into the bowl with the the dry mix and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.                                                                                                                                                                 

    Oven 
    20-25 mins 240°C / Fan 220°C  / Gas 7 
    For Yorkshire Puddings:
    Preheat the oven to 240˚C / Fan 220˚C / Gas mark 7. Place ½ tsp of vegetable oil in each hole of a 12 hole baking tray. Heat for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into a jug. Remove the tray from the oven and divide the batter between the 12 holes. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.

    Shallow Fry        1-2 mins
    For Pancakes:
    Preheat 1tsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan until hot. Add a ladle of batter mix and swirl around the frying pan to create a pancake. Fry for approximately 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Yorkshire pudding (22g)
Energy1011kJ / 241kcal222kJ / 53kcal
Fat8.8g1.9g
Saturates1.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate32.4g7.1g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein7.4g1.6g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, for Yorkshire puddings.--

Using Product Information

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Used for toad in the hole.. tasted awful!

I brought Gluten-free Batter and Victoria sponge.

2 stars

I brought Gluten-free Batter and Victoria sponge. The Batter did not rise as I thought it should, however, looked and tasted good. As for the Victoria sponge, it did not rise at all and was very heavy in texture. The items mentioned were made as part of my Valentine's menu for my partner. She enjoyed it but I was disappointed. This was the first time of making Gluten-free anything and so I mark myself 6 out of 10. Please advise how can I​ improve to get 8 or 9 out of 10! Greg

Sure, it's milk and egg free to start, but then yo

2 stars

Sure, it's milk and egg free to start, but then you have to add egg and milk to make it up and using a replacement milk product creates very poor results. Yorkshires were very eggy and about an inch high. Maybe one day someone will make pre-baked free-from Yorkshires that don't have milk or egg in.

