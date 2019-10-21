Holly's Food Emporium Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits 144G
Product Description
- Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits.
- Crunchy all butter oat biscuits with a sweet chilli kick, ideal with cheddar cheese
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 144g
Information
Ingredients
Oats (71%), Water, Butter (12%) (Milk), Sweet Chilli Flavouring (10%) [Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt), Dried Bell Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices (Ginger, Paprika, Fennel), Chilli Blend (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Colour: Paprika E160c, Herb (Parsley), Natural Flavourings (including Natural Chilli Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Return to
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3HY.
- Contact 0845 337 3384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
Net Contents
144g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1899kJ / 452kcal
|Fat
|16.3g
|of which saturates
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Protein
|10.5g
|Salt
|3.6g
