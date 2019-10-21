By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Holly's Food Emporium Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits 144G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Holly's Food Emporium Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits 144G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£1.12/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits.
  • Crunchy all butter oat biscuits with a sweet chilli kick, ideal with cheddar cheese
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Oats (71%), Water, Butter (12%) (Milk), Sweet Chilli Flavouring (10%) [Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt), Dried Bell Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices (Ginger, Paprika, Fennel), Chilli Blend (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Colour: Paprika E160c, Herb (Parsley), Natural Flavourings (including Natural Chilli Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 337 3384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1899kJ / 452kcal
Fat 16.3g
of which saturates 7.8g
Carbohydrate 62.2g
of which sugars 10g
Protein 10.5g
Salt 3.6g

