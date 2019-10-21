By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter The Artisan Bread Company Tomato Sal Brus 70G

2(1)Write a review
Counter The Artisan Bread Company Tomato Sal Brus 70G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.29/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Product Description

  • Crisp Baked Italian Bread Slices made with Tomato & Sweet Paprika
  • Italian baked bruschetta made with olive oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Olive Oil (13%), Double Tomato Concentrate (6%), Sea Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Sweet Paprika (0.4%), Dried Onion, Malted Wheat Flour, Chilli Powder, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, Freeze Dried Garlic

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soybeans & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best Before End: See back of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious with your favourite canapé toppings or enjoy simply as a snack.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 01376 653169 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains:
Energy 1728kJ / 410kcal
Fat 11.7g
(of which saturates 1.7g)
Carbohydrate 65.6g
(of which sugars 3.3g)
Protein 10.6g
Salt 1.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as described.

2 stars

Not by any stretch of the imagination can these be bread slices, or bruschetta, at best they are croutons, and should be described as such.

