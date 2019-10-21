Counter The Artisan Bread Company Tomato Sal Brus 70G

Not as described.
Not by any stretch of the imagination can these be bread slices, or bruschetta, at best they are croutons, and should be described as such.
Wheat Flour, Olive Oil (13%), Double Tomato Concentrate (6%), Sea Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Sweet Paprika (0.4%), Dried Onion, Malted Wheat Flour, Chilli Powder, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, Freeze Dried Garlic
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best Before End: See back of pack.
Made in Italy
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g contains:
|Energy
|1728kJ / 410kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|(of which saturates
|1.7g)
|Carbohydrate
|65.6g
|(of which sugars
|3.3g)
|Protein
|10.6g
|Salt
|1.6g
